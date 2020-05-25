In honor of healthcare workers, the California Air National Guard is again going to be buzzing over the Bay Area — this time, though, they will be flying over San Francisco.

In a repeat performance following a previous flyover on May 13 that mostly buzzed past the East Bay, a different squadron of the Air National Guard is making a big circle around the Bay Area today, starting in Mountain View just after noon. Also, this flyover will feature just a single HC-130J Combat King II aircraft (pictured above) as opposed to a group of fighter jets — and its flight path schedule is tied to all the region's hospitals that it will make a point of flying over.

The aircraft is part of the 129th Rescue Wing, and the previous flyover was by the 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno. There will also be a pair of HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters taking a different path that will not go directly over SF, but will circle over more of the South Bay.

The schedule has the HC-130J aircraft buzzing over San Francisco between 1:10 and 1:20 p.m. on Monday, first flying over Laguna Honda Hospital, then zig-zagging a bit to fly over most of the city and back over the Presidio and Alcatraz and north to Marin County by 1:30.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force