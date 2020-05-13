Healthcare workers never really asked to be honored with wasted jet fuel and loud, gratuitous shows of military aeronautical might. But that's what's happening this morning care of the California Air National Guard.

Four F-15C Eagle fighter jets from the 144th Fighter Wing took off from a base in Fresno at 10 a.m. this morning, and they flew a path that took them over Oakland and Richmond around 10:50 a.m. and San Jose about 10 minutes later. As ABC 7 reports, after flying over Monterey and Los Angeles, the fighter jets were scheduled to land back in Fresno around 12:20.

Here's a shot from ABC 7's Sky7 chopper of the jets going past the Bay Bridge.

Heard rumbling in the Bay Area? The California Air National Guard just did a flyover to honor healthcare workers - SKY7 caught this great shot with SF/Bay Bridge in the background as they flew over Oakland. pic.twitter.com/kn5Zgsk0gk — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) May 13, 2020

This jet fly-by event is separate from the Pentagon-sponsored Blue Angels and Thunderbirds shows announced last month and set to happen in 30 different cities, also in honor of front-line medical personnel. It's called Operation America Strong, and the Thunderbirds' F-16s are still supposedly set to fly over San Francisco at some point.

Here are the Blue Angels flying over Dallas last week.

Photo: John Torcasio