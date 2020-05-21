- The Warriors just won initial approval from a city commission to move ahead with a proposed hotel and condo complex in Mission Bay. The project could break ground next year. [Examiner]
- SF restaurateur Nick Bovis, who was implicated in the ongoing City Hall corruption probe, was set to plead guilty in federal court today. As we learned last week, Bovis has entered a plea bargain deal and has copped to two counts of wire fraud. [CBS SF]
- Regarding Wednesday night's sad announcement of the demise of The Stud, the ownership collective says it is committed to finding a new location, though they haven't found one yet. They're looking for $500,000 in startup money, and Honey Mahogany says that “everyone who is an owner feels strongly this is not the end of The Stud." [KQED]
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar is apparently being vetted by Biden's people as a potential VP pick, but so are a dozen others, including, probably, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. [CBS News / CNN]
- A known Norteno gang member in Napa was arrested for multiple felony-related firearm charges for possessing stolen guns as a convicted felon, following a robbery in the area, but he was released on bail. [CBS SF]
- Doctors at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek say they are seeing more deaths by suicide during the shelter-at-home period than deaths from COVID-19, and they're calling for an end to these health orders for mental health reasons. [ABC 7]
- Zak Williams, the son of Robin Williams, says he's trying to call attention to mental health struggles during lockdowns, and he's on the board of a foundation in Los Angeles that Glenn Close has been promoting as well called Bring Change to Mind. [ABC 7]
- Mark Zuckerberg is now saying that half the workforce at Facebook may be remote within the next ten years. [CBS SF]
- Those social distancing circles that appeared at Dolores Park yesterday have also been painted at Marina Green and Potrero Hill's Jackson Playground. [Hoodline]
- As part of SFMOMA's #MuseumFromHome initiative, local artists are taking over the museum's website with virtual murals. [SF Weekly]
Photo: Jorge Ramirez