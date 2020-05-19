- On Monday, the Bay Area recorded a second consecutive day with no COVID-19 deaths since mid-March, but we're not out of the woods. Hospitalization rates have not dropped significantly, and nearly every county in the region still finds new cases each day. [KTVU]
- Some older adults in San Francisco are pushing back on the idea that they must self-isolate with no exceptions. Quarantine fatigue is hitting everyone at this point, and as one San Francisco woman tells the Chronicle, "age is a sloppy proxy" for making these rules. [Chronicle]
- Two 14-year-old boys were arrested Monday following a chase by police from Half Moon Bay to Pacifica, with one of them behind the wheel of a Honda Civic after a possible burglary. [CBS SF]
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a jab at President Trump's physical health Monday night, suggesting he shouldn't be taking hydroxychloroquine as an unproven preventative drug for the coronavirus because he is "they say, morbidly obese." [KRON4]
- The former tire shop site at 16th and Shotwell, the site of a 2015 fire, is on the market, but it is zoned for production, distribution, and repair (PDR) and won't likely become residential — though it could become a homeless shelter. [Socketsite]
- Schools in Alameda are shutting down six days early, on May 29, so that teachers can begin preparing for online instruction in the fall. [Chronicle]
- SF Giants CEO Larry Baer just made some comments about baseball coming back without live fans. [ABC7]
- FYI, Chuck E. Cheese is delivering food during the pandemic under the pseudonym Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, and Applebee's is using the name Neighborhood Wings. [Today]
- Casinos in Las Vegas still don't have a reopening date, but hotels there are posting rooms available for Memorial Day weekend, and they are very cheap. [SFGate]
Photo: Noah Boyer