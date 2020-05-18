- Governor Gavin Newsom is forging ahead with positive news for California — if not with any immediate changes to existing health orders. He reiterated Monday that Phase 3 is coming soon for some counties — as early as mid-June, perhaps — and that means bars and hair salons can reopen with restrictions. [SFGate]
- A missing Rohnert Park teen may have disappeared with her secret adult boyfriend who she met on social media. 15-year-old Veronica Elizabeth Prado left a note for her family after disappearing from her bedroom saying, "I’m leaving. I will come back. Don’t call the police." [Chronicle]
- Square just joined Twitter in making working from home a permanent option for all employees. [SF Business Times]
- A fatal shooting in Antioch early Monday apparently stemmed from an argument between roommates. [KTVU]
- SF Supervisor Gordon Mar wants SF to provide $20 million more to CCSF to sustain its job-training programs. [Examiner]
- A federal district court in San Jose has given preliminary approval to a settlement plan that would give about $25 apiece to iPhone owners who experienced slowdowns from Apple's software updates. [Bay City News]
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is getting excoriated on Twitter for tweeting out an asinine chart about coronavirus deaths and state budgets in the four most populous states which clearly was not made by anyone with a high school education. [SFGate]
- A judge in Oregon, kind of like the Wisconsin Supreme Court, has defied the state's Democratic governor and declared her extension of the statewide stay-at-home order to be illegal. [Associated Press]
