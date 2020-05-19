In an effort to change the conversation away from his moronic decision to take the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to fend off the coronavirus, President Trump was on Twitter this morning "announcing" transit funding allocations that were part of the economic stimulus package that were already announced a month ago.

Trump reportedly "surprised" some Bay Area officials with a tweet detailing how the Bay Area is set to receive "over $700M" in federal funds for SFO, BART, and Muni. "This money will aid in economic recovery!" he said. What a change this is from calling SF a "dangerous and disgusting slum" just six months ago!

As the Chronicle reports, SFO already knew they were set to receive $254 million out of a $1.3 billion fund for transit agencies that was part of the CARES Act. And as Curbed reported on April 23, the Bay Area's $780 million allocation from that transit fund was already divvied up, and BART is getting $251 million and Muni is getting $197 million. Says BART spokesperson Alicia Trost to the Chronicle, "We haven’t been told by our lobbyists that there’s anything new."

The president also tweeted about DC's transit agency getting over $875 million, and Seattle getting $166 million, and then returned to normally scheduled tweeting in praise of "Fox and Friends."

The widespread mocking and criticism of his hydroxychloroquine announcement on Monday clearly had him agitated. He was tweeting and retweeting for much of the evening in criticism of Fox News and host Neil Cavuto in particular. At around 10 p.m. ET he declared that Fox News is "no longer the same" without Roger Ailes, and that he's "looking for a new outlet" after multiple people on the channel denounced and discouraged the use of the malaria drug as a COVID prophylactic last night.

Could someone please introduce Trump to Netflix or something? The man needs some distraction and he's clearly not busy doing anything good for the country.

In related news, Trump was notably, uncharacteristically silent after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on "Anderson Cooper 360" last night to say she was concerned about Trump taking such a toxic drug given his age and the fact that he is, "morbidly obese, they say." She added, "I think it's not a good idea."

But when asked about the comments in a news conference this morning, Trump only said, "I don't respond to her. I think she's a waste of time." Obviously that's a lie...

Photo: Michael Vadon/Wikimedia