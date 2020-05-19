In an effort to change the conversation away from his moronic decision to take the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to fend off the coronavirus, President Trump was on Twitter this morning "announcing" transit funding allocations that were part of the economic stimulus package that were already announced a month ago.

Trump reportedly "surprised" some Bay Area officials with a tweet detailing how the Bay Area is set to receive "over $700M" in federal funds for SFO, BART, and Muni. "This money will aid in economic recovery!" he said. What a change this is from calling SF a "dangerous and disgusting slum" just six months ago!

As the Chronicle reports, SFO already knew they were set to receive $254 million out of a $1.3 billion fund for transit agencies that was part of the CARES Act. And as Curbed reported on April 23, the Bay Area's $780 million allocation from that transit fund was already divvied up, and BART is getting $251 million and Muni is getting $197 million. Says BART spokesperson Alicia Trost to the Chronicle, "We haven’t been told by our lobbyists that there’s anything new."

The president also tweeted about DC's transit agency getting over $875 million, and Seattle getting $166 million, and then returned to normally scheduled tweeting in praise of "Fox and Friends."

I am proud to announce the San Francisco Bay Area will receive over $700M in federal funds to support continued operations and support workers at @flySFO Intl Airport and for transit on @sfmta_muni & @SFBart. This money will aid in economic recovery! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020 I am pleased to announce that the Seattle area’s @SoundTransit will receive over $166M in federal funds from @USDOT to help keep the transit system open & operational, helping get people to work or make necessary trips. These funds help replace lost fare revenue, very important! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020 DC’s @WMATA system is getting over $876M, a big boost to stay open & operating! The federal funds will keep workers paid & buses & trains running on a limited schedule as they are needed for essential trips. Good news for those who rely on transit! Congrats to @MayorBowser & all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020 .@foxandfriends trounces Morning Psycho (MSDNC) in the Ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

The widespread mocking and criticism of his hydroxychloroquine announcement on Monday clearly had him agitated. He was tweeting and retweeting for much of the evening in criticism of Fox News and host Neil Cavuto in particular. At around 10 p.m. ET he declared that Fox News is "no longer the same" without Roger Ailes, and that he's "looking for a new outlet" after multiple people on the channel denounced and discouraged the use of the malaria drug as a COVID prophylactic last night.

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Could someone please introduce Trump to Netflix or something? The man needs some distraction and he's clearly not busy doing anything good for the country.

In related news, Trump was notably, uncharacteristically silent after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on "Anderson Cooper 360" last night to say she was concerned about Trump taking such a toxic drug given his age and the fact that he is, "morbidly obese, they say." She added, "I think it's not a good idea."

This bich literally just called @realDonaldTrump “morbidly obese” on NATIONAL TV!!! Bahhhahaha this is awesome!! Sorry liberals, fat shaming is no longer an offence, and any heat towards this oiled up crypt keeper is game on. pic.twitter.com/btNaccUPaU — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) May 19, 2020

But when asked about the comments in a news conference this morning, Trump only said, "I don't respond to her. I think she's a waste of time." Obviously that's a lie...

Trump on Nancy Pelosi calling him "morbidly obese": "I don't respond to her. I think she's a waste of time." pic.twitter.com/hqCe5LjNxN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2020

Related: Trump Just Claimed He's Been Taking Hydroxychloroquine For Over a Week

Photo: Michael Vadon/Wikimedia