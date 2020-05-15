- There was a 6.5M earthquake in western Nevada around 4 a.m., due east of Mono Lake. The quake was centered around Tonopah, about halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, and shaking was felt in parts of the Bay Area. [KTVU / LA Times]
- Sonoma County, along with Napa and Solano counties, is now allowing more than just curbside retail to reopen. Pet groomers, car washes, and childcare facilities are all allowed to reopen today. [CBS SF]
- Dr. Maya Kotas, one of 24 doctors and nurses from UCSF who volunteered for and were selected to go on an assistance mission to help colleagues at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, has returned to describe her experience. She says the Cornell campus of the hospital was crowded but not completely overwhelmed, and she saw surgeons and other specialists doing the kind of daily work with COVID patients that they likely hadn't done since medical school. [Chronicle]
- In order to tamp down crowds, Oakland is banning all weekend parking around Lake Merritt. The city is also closing the parking lots of all city parks, and banning food trucks from parking next to them. [KTVU]
- Locals in the North Coast town of Fort Bragg are on edge over the slow influx of out-of-towners right now. As one resident says, it's "split down the middle" between people who want some tourism back and those who want to keep the town virus-free. [CBS SF]
- The driver and DUI suspect in Wednesday night's fatal crash on Highway 85 in San Jose has been identified as 26-year-old Rabbi Kumar Khanna. [Mercury News]
- A shorter baseball season with just 82 games will mean there will be more emphasis on winning games, for players. [CBS SF]
- Just as San Francisco may do, Berkeley is taking inspiration from the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, and closing down whole streets to allow restaurants to set up outdoor dining rooms for social distancing. [Eater]
