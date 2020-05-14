- The Stern Grove Festival has, like most music festivals, been officially canceled. Concerts from the last 13 years will be featured on the Stern Grove YouTube channel instead. [The Bay Bridged]
- A new study found that three domestic cats infected with the coronavirus were able to spread the virus to other cats they were housed with. None of the six cats ever showed any symptoms. [ABC 7]
- PG&E is appealing a federal judge's two-week-old order specifying strict conditions of its probation in a criminal pipeline safety probe. Judge William Alsup, consistently hard on the utility in court, is requiring the company to hire its own tree-trimmers in addition to contractors, and to document the age and status of all of its equipment. [KTVU]
- Despite wanting to repeatedly brag that the U.S. has the "best testing in the world" for coronavirus, President Trump once again pulled his contradiction trick in a speech Thursday claiming that widespread testing is "overrated" — basically because it makes the U.S. case numbers look worse. [The Hill]
- Senator Dianne Feinstein answered questions from a federal law enforcement agency this week regarding some questionable stock trades made by her husband, investment banker Richard Blum, in the days before news got worse about the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- Oakland Airport has installed plexiglass shields around counters and added social-distancing markers for people in lines. [KRON4]
- Forensic scientists have confirmed that the shark that killed a 26-year-old surfer on Saturday in Santa Cruz was a great white. [KTVU]
- Apple just bought VR streaming sports company NextVR, which so far has been known for partnerships with Wimbledon and the NBA and 3-D courtside streams of matches and games. [CBS SF]
- In the coastal California city of Oceanside, near San Diego, a gym owner who's already been arrested for violating sheltering orders has vowed to keep his gym open. [Associated Press]
- Have you noticed the trend of pandemic social custom shaming at the grocery store or elsewhere? [KQED]
- The surge in demand for meal kits has meant a hiring spree at Blue Apron's East Bay fulfillment center. [CBS SF]
- "Blockeley University" is hosting a graduation ceremony on Minecraft for UC Berkeley students with commencement speeches and a two-day music festival. [ABC 7]
Photo: Linda C./Twitter