Hopefully it's not a sign of more to come, but there were two, unrelated freeway shootings within two hours of each other on Tuesday afternoon, one in Santa Clara County and one in Oakland, each of which left a person injured.

The first shooting happened on northbound Highway 85 at Union Avenue, near Los Gatos. As KPIX reports, it stemmed from some kind of dispute between two drivers, both of whom had pulled over to the side of the roadway before the shooting occurred. At around 1 p.m., a Pontiac sedan and a Chevrolet SUV pulled over, the drivers got out and exchanged words, and the Pontiac driver — described as a Hispanic male in a face mask — allegedly shot the SUV driver in the leg before fleeing.

The injured party drove himself to the hospital and was treated for his wound, which was not life-threatening.

The second shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-880 in Oakland, near Coliseum Way. As the Chronicle reports, per the CHP, a 17-year-old male from Oakland was driving a silver Dodge Durango when he was shot at by an unknown suspect. He ended up with "three moderate gunshot wounds," and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting.

These shootings follow on one that occurred on the San Francisco side of the Bay Bridge, or just past the bridge at the Fremont Street offramp, on April 28 that left one person dead and two injured. The CHP at the time said it believed that shooting was gang-related.

Two weeks earlier, there was a freeway shooting on I-880 in Oakland in the middle of a Monday afternoon that injured two people, and another possible shooting on I-580 earlier that day in which the victim was vague about the location of the event but drove himself to a hospital in Richmond in a car with bullet damage on it.

Anyone with information about either of these Tuesday shootings is asked to call the CHP investigative tipline at 707-917-4491.

Photo: CHP Oakland/Twitter