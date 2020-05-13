- State Senate Democrats in Sacramento have put forward a huge economic relief package that includes a ten-year timeline for repayment of back rent. The state is still facing an enormous budget deficit. [Chronicle]
- Dr. Sara Cody, the public health officer for Santa Clara County, told the county Board of Supervisors that following the rest of the state into Stage 2 of reopening will bring a "brisk return of deaths" from COVID-19. Her message to the board on Tuesday was "We're not there yet." [ABC 7]
- Paul Manafort, a member of the Trump cabal who received an especially significant prison sentence stemming from the Mueller investigation, has just gotten early release because of the pandemic. Manafort now gets to serve the rest of his nearly eight-year sentence in home confinement. [KRON4]
- San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragón was grilled by the Board of Supervisors last night over the city's homeless strategy with regard to the pandemic. [Mission Local]
- A fourth inmate at a San Francisco County Jail intake facility has tested positive for the coronavirus upon being booked. [CBS SF]
- The city of Oakland just closed a loophole that had allowed adult-only tobacco stores to sell flavored and menthol tobacco products. [CBS SF]
- The deal to sell the Transamerica Pyramid is delayed, but it appears to still be going through pending financing. [SF Business Times]
- Drag queen chef Juanita MORE! is taking dinner orders on Tock until noon today for pickup on Friday at The Lookout in the Castro — and meals include starter, entree, dessert and pantry items.
