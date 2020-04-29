- A freeway shooting before midnight last night on westbound I-80 in SF, just after the Bay Bridge at Fremont Street, took one life and left two injured. Traffic was still being diverted off at Fremont as of this morning and authorities say it was gang-related. [KRON4 / CBS SF / Examiner]
- After mass testing nearly all the residents of the reclusive town of Bolinas, UCSF researchers found no trace of COVID-19 and no antibodies either. The free tests were conducted last week, and were followed up with similar mass testing in SF's Mission District, the results of which are not yet in. [CBS SF]
- City building inspectors in San Francisco just issued their first criminal citation relating to sanitation due to the dirtiness of the shared bathrooms in one Chinatown SRO. [Chronicle]
- The SFMTA just voted to raise the prices of some monthly Muni passes and single-ride Clipper Card fares (from $2.50 to $2.80), and supervisors are vowing to stop this. [Chronicle]
- Complaints are on the rise about the lack of social distancing around Lake Merritt in Oakland. [ABC7]
- A cluster of COVID-19 cases struck a bridge club in Colorado Springs last month, sickening at least 25 elderly people and killing four so far. [New York Times]
- Airlines are trying to make space for distancing on flights, and many flights are fairly empty, but there is still crowding — and where is everyone going? [CBS SF]
- President Trump signed an executive order that orders meat processing plants nationwide to remain open, despite virus outbreaks, under the Defense Protection Act. [Associated Press]