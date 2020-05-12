- Two SF restaurants and six on the Peninsula each got a $100,000 gift from Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan that they can spend as they wish. The billionaire couple said they wanted to help support their favorite restaurants, which include The Liberties and La Ciccia, and Fuki Sushi in Palo Alto. [Eater]
- Alameda County is now formally demanding that the Tesla plant stop production. The county says the plant can only perform basic operations, not full productions. [Chronicle]
- The almost 60-year-old pedestrian bridge across Geary Boulevard is coming down after Memorial Day. The reason? The bridge ramps are too steep for the disabled, and the support piers hamper visibility for pedestrians at street level. [Curbed SF]
- The SF Board of Supervisors just rejected an SFMTA board member's reappointment after the agency voted to raise fares against the supes' wishes. [Examiner]
- Everyone would get a second stimulus check of $1,200 under a new congressional package — and essential workers would get an extra "hazard payment" as well. [Associated Press]
- The city of Berkeley already has a contract-tracing program underway whenever a new COVID case is discovered. [Berkeleyside]
- Cal State University campuses are going to remain closed to students with online-only classes through the fall semester. [ABC 7]
Image via the SFMTA