That's right, Cinco de Mayo — the Mexican holiday that Americans leverage as an excuse to drink from sun-up to sun-down, though have no idea why it actually exists — is here. But for 2020, the drunken revelries will need to exist inside our domiciles as we all continue doing our part not to spread a virus around.

No, it’s not Mexican Independence Day today. That is September 16. Cinco de Mayo, alas, commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. So whether you fancy clinging containers of to-go margaritas or are opting for more sober celebrations to honor Mexico’s victory over the French Empire, here are five ways to embrace Cinco de Mayo this year… from the comfort of your living room. (Or in one case: via a socially distant walk.)

This exhibition may be postponed for now, but Frida Kahlo will get her day in the galleries✨Get ready for the "unseen" and "personal" side of the iconic Mexican artist via @hypebeast. https://t.co/6hvWmAceWP — de Young Museum (@deyoungmuseum) April 29, 2020

Have “Margaritaville” delivered straight to your door

Jimmy Buffet’s clairvoyance in his hit 1977 song is undeniable: “That frozen concoction that helps me hang on [...].” Thankfully, there’s a bevy of watering holes in SF that are, indeed, helping us hold on — with or without salt. Tommy's Mexican Restaurant, the Richmond District tequila bar and Mexican cuisine touchstone, is famous for having one of the best margaritas in the city, and they’re now offering pitchers of said libation with to-go food purchases. Other notables serving the fairly straightforward cocktail for pick up and delivery include Elda, Balboa Cafe, and Palm House. Be sure to also check out our list of bars presently offering to-go cocktails for more suggestions.

Get your chips and queso to-go or make your own guac

There’s little a vat of viscous queso can’t console; the same goes for inordinate amounts of guacamole. Beloved marg spot Puerto Allegre is doing chips and salsa to go with margarita add-on options, as well as pozole — order online here or just call 415-255-8201 to schedule a pickup between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Mission District darlings like Tacolicious and Francisca's are now open for takeout, with various taco trucks in the area still slinging sustenance to go as well — and they, too, need your support more than ever. A more comprehensive account of where you can grab grub to-go in SF can be found here.

And if you want to grab some avocados and try your hand at quacamole, it's very easy. Here's a demo from Chipotle's head chef Chad Brauze:

Give some digital dollars to your favorite Mexican restaurant or bar

San Francisco small businesses are struggling to keep their heads above water… and a disproportionate amount of those owned by minorities are having an even harder time securing financial respite. Consider donating to a GoFundMe in support of a Chicano- and Chicana-owned SF eatery or saloon, which you can find here.

Take a socially distant stroll through the Mission District’s street art

Assuming you’re abiding by social distancing norms and have some sort of face-covering to dawn, enjoy a walk through the Mission Districts’ vibrant street art scene. Both 7x7 and SFtravel have guides on where to sponge up all the public creations in the Latino-rooted neighborhood, many of which pay homage to Mexican-American history. And if you’re wondering how the Mission District looked on the eve of sheltering in place, scroll through our photo essay here.

Hype yourself up for the upcoming Frida Kahlo exhibit at de Young

Like most happenings these days: the opening of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco’s Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving exhibit at the de Young Museum, which was originally scheduled for March 21, is now postponed to at least June 22. But, in the interim, inquisitive minds can learn more about the future exhibit on the museum’s website; both ABC7 and Hypebeast were recently granted an exclusive behind-the-scenes virtual preview, which you can read more about here and here, respectively. Also, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco’s entire encyclopedic collection that, too, includes past Kahlo-focused exhibits is available to view for free at art.famsf.org.

