- Two Pacifica residents have been arrested in connection with the 2019 death of a Montara man from an overdose of fentanyl. The two suspects are believed to have sold him the drug. [CBS SF]
- Now a nursing home in Oakland, the Excell Health Care Center on High Street, is confirming a COVID-19 outbreak. 36 residents have been infected and three have already died. [CBS SF]
- Another grim milestone: The U.S. death toll topped 50,000 as of this morning. See the latest Bay Area and California numbers here. [CNN]
- The majority of Americans are in support of stay-at-home orders, but the New York Times profiles the vocal minority who are protesting them. [New York Times]
- California has reportedly cleared its testing backlog, and has now completed almost half a million coronavirus tests. [Chronicle]
- Longtime Fillmore District ice cream shop Miyako Old Fashion Ice Cream was just the target of a break-in and burglary over the weekend. [ABC 7]
- The makers of Lysol are having to warn people against injecting or ingesting disinfectants. [New York Times]
- A House committee is going to examine the dismissal of Rick Bright, the vaccine official who was apparently retaliated against by Trump. [New York Times]
- Retired NFL star and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch was seen handing out free face masks in Oakland this week. [KTVU]
Photo: Ian Matyssik