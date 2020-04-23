- A team of 21 UCSF doctors and nurses is headed to Navajo Nation in Arizona and New Mexico to help treat patients in a COVID-19 outbreak there. 48 people have died and 1,206 have been confirmed infected on the 175,000-person reservation. [Bay City News]
- The Division Circle Navigation Center has been shut down and every resident there is being tested after a second person tested positive. 59 guests at the center will be transferred to hotels for quarantine. [CBS SF]
- Just a day after Bay Area-based Gilead's stock went soaring on some early positive data on its antiviral drug remdesivir, a leaked Chinese study found no marked improvement in severely ill COVID-19 patients after taking the drug. Gilead's stock went tumbling 8 percent as a result, but the company calls the Chinese study just a part of a growing but still inconclusive body of evidence. [Forbes]
- So far, four elderly residents, all over the age of 80, have died at the Central Gardens nursing home in Japantown — where 39 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. [Chronicle]
- This was a second record day for coronavirus deaths in California, with 115 patients dying here within 24 hours — an 8.5 percent increase over Wednesday. [SFist / KRON 4]
- Always outspoken BART board member Debora Allen called out general manager Bob Powers for a lack of leadership during a virtual board meeting, and said that BART needed to start discussing "hard topics" like layoffs. [CBS SF]
- SF restaurants are racking up debts as we all wonder when or how they will be able to reopen. [Eater]
- Globally, Ecuador has been seeing a a major, uncontrolled outbreak and a huge surge in COVID deaths; and German Chancellor Angela Merkel is trying to keep governors in 16 German states from lifting sheltering orders too quickly. [New York Times]
- Instacart has apparently hired 300,000 new workers, and has plans to hire 250,000 more. [CBS SF]