The Presidio Trust just announced an experimental road closure that will create a continuous, 4.5-mile, vehicle-free paved trail for pedestrians and bicyclists where they can practice social distancing. But don't get any ideas about driving over there.

The new Presidio Loop, as it's being called, involves partial closures of Park Boulevard, Lincoln Boulevard, Montgomery Street, Moraga Avenue, Presidio Boulevard, Lombard Street and West Pacific Avenue to vehicle traffic. And as Bay City News reports, this pilot program will be in effect only on weekends — from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

This is not to be confused with the existing well known hike around the Presidio, also commonly known as the Presidio Loop.

At the southwestern part of this loop, pedestrians will be guided onto the Mountain Lake Trail and the Park Trail, otherwise the loop follows surface streets through the park.

The Presidio Trust cautions that these road closures are meant to create safer social distancing for nearby residents who want to get essential exercise — not for any Bay Area or San Francisco resident who wants to drive to the Presidio for a hike.

"The well-being of park visitors, residents, tenants, volunteers, and employees is our top priority," the Trust says in a statement, adding that the park remains open to the public but park-operated public facilities are closed.

Tenants and residents of the Presidio will still have access to their homes and businesses, but otherwise vehicle traffic won't be permitted around the loop.

And for those who don't live immediately around the Presidio, please walk or bike to use this loop, or find something to do closer to home.