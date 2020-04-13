The San Francisco Zoo had a ticketed, virtual Easter celebration on Sunday in order to raise funds to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic. And it featured animals getting special Easter treats.

Per KPIX, "According to zoo officials, the animals are noticing the lack of visitors, and were 'intrigued' when the Easter Bunny paid a visit to staff and animals alike this past week."

A black rhinoceros at the zoo got some greenery to munch on sticking out of a bunny-painted barrel...

Another rhino got an edible East wreath...

For those of you who celebrate Easter, we hope that you will join us in celebrating a virtual Easter at #SFZoo! Your... Posted by San Francisco Zoo on Friday, April 10, 2020

A couple of lemurs named Karen and Neil got these new bunny toys to climb on.

A very hoppy day for Karen, Neil and their #Easter bunny enrichment🐰 pic.twitter.com/XZvgP4bx0s — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) April 12, 2020



And it was also apparently the 15th birthday of this miniature horse named Viggo, who got some "eggs" to play with.

Double the celebrations, double the fun! Happy Easter AND happy 15th birthday to mini horse, Viggo🐰🥳! #easter #closedbutstillcaring #bringingsfzootoyou Posted by San Francisco Zoo on Sunday, April 12, 2020



Donate to the zoo here!