Early Sunday morning, a man who allegedly attempted to carjack two different vehicles was shot and killed by officers in South San Francisco after he stabbed two people, got shot once, and tried to drive himself to the hospital.

The incident unfolded after a report of two men fighting at a Chevron gas station on Hickey Boulevard in South SF, around 5:35 a.m. on Sunday. As the Mercury News reports, the fight was between the suspect and another man, who was perhaps an attempted carjacking victim, after the suspect had already tried to take vehicles from two different people at the gas station.

The man arguing with the suspect was reportedly stabbed, and so was an off-duty San Francisco police officer who attempted to intervene in the scuffle. After being stabbed, the SFPD officer drew his weapon and shot the fleeing suspect just as South San Francisco police officers arrived on the scene.

The suspect nonetheless was able to fend off the arriving officers, per the Merc, and avoid being shot with a Taser. He then jumped in one of the officers' patrol cars and took off toward the Kaiser hospital on Hickey Boulevard in Daly City.

It was there, as KPIX reports, that the suspect now identified as 35-year-old Justin Silvernale of Antioch got out of the patrol car and continued threatening officers with his knife. They then shot Silvernale, and immediately attempted first aid and CPR, though he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release, South San Francisco police said of the chase, "A pursuit was initiated and the suspect was chased to the Kaiser Permanente medical facility on Hickey Boulevard in Daly City, where he attempted to drive through the gates to the parking garage." Silvernale also then allegedly tried to ram one of the patrol cars chasing him with the one that he stole, as NBC Bay Area reports.

The two stabbing victims, including the SFPD officers, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated at hospitals.

Now, the South San Francisco and Daly City police departments as well as the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the rampage and subsequent shooting. Witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to call the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900, or the department’s anonymous tip line at 650-952-2244.

