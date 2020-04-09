- Despite calls from many younger members of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists that remote voting won't be possible for a long while. She says lawmakers must continue gathering in Washington to take votes. [Chronicle]
- The city of Berkeley, which has a public health department separate from Alameda County's, announced its first COVID-19 death today. The death occurred in a resident in their 40s, and the city now has 32 cumulative cases. (See all the latest county totals here.) [Bay City News]
- SF funeral homes are bracing for an uptick in business, but most have not seen a COVID-19 case yet. [Mission Local]
- The state of California is giving free or low-cost hotel vouchers and free flights to healthcare workers seeking to join the fight against the coronavirus. [KTVU]
- A survey this week found that one in seven SF renters can't afford to pay rent due to the pandemic shutdown. [Chronicle]
- In addition to the big layoffs at Yelp this week, Eventbrite laid off 450 people on Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- The U.S. Postal Service is seeking $89 billion for a bailout, saying it could run out of cash by September. [New York Times]
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of the ICU and his condition is reportedly improving. [Associated Press]
- With the nation’s highest rates of obesity and adult diabetes, the South is bracing for some terrible impacts and many deaths from the coronavirus. [New York Times]
- Berkeley, like everywhere in the lockdown, is seeing a boom in gardening. [Berkeleyside]