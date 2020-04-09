With both restaurants shut down for the foreseeable future, the culinary team behind Angler and Saison is launching a to-go barbecue concept this weekend in the Angler space, using the restaurant's centerpiece hearth and live fire.

The Saison Restaurant Group now joins Quince and Cotogna in being Michelin-starred enterprises that are now offering takeout — check out Cotogna's decadent but simple takeout/delivery offerings here.

As the Chronicle reports, the Angler kitchen team of chefs Richard Lee, Jacob Ruck, Paul Chung, Monique Moufarrej, and Joshua Plunkett will begin slinging wood- and ember-grilled meats and sides on Saturday, April 11, providing a new option for high-end takeout to shut-in San Franciscans.

Options will include smoked chicken, pork ribs, and pastrami brisket, and family meals for two ($69) or four ($124) will come with two meats, two sides, biscuits, sauces, and something they're calling an "embered caramel frosty" for dessert. Sides include Rancho Gordo beans, orecchiette mac and cheese, cabbage slaw with wild fennel vinegar, and collard greens.

As a rep for the restaurant said in a statement, "Nobody needs fine dining right now, [but] everybody needs a bit of barbecue in their life."

There are also optional bottles of wine and bottled cocktail add-ons — including a Saison Milk Punch (Japanese whiskey, rum, and smoked pineapple, $24).

And in addition to ordering food from them, Angler and Saison are asking loyal customers to donate to a fund to help their out-of-work team members, and to purchase gift cards for future meals.

Hours will typically be 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday during the shelter-in-place era, but for opening weekend, they will also be open for contactless takeout and delivery on Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Look for them during those hours on Caviar and DoorDash, and treat yourself this weekend.