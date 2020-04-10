- Governor Gavin Newsom tried to quell some anger on Thursday about reports that sport fishing season was being canceled, but it is just being delayed. Some small, rural California counties with great fishing like Inyo and Mono counties are worried about being flooded with visitors who have cabin fever. [Associated Press]
- A CHP officer in Contra Costa County tweeted Thursday about ticketing a driver for going 139 miles per hour on I-80 near Hercules. "C’MON. Straight up irresponsible. No other way to describe it," the officer writes. [CHP-Contra Costa/Twitter]
- The San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program, which has been helping needy families with Christmas gifts since 1949, is doing "Christmas in April" to help families during the pandemic. [CBS SF]
- Seven people have now died of COVID-19 at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, the nursing home where some 65 people have become infected. [KRON4]
- Max Gambirazio, the owner of San Carlos-based coffee roastery Papachay Peruvian Coffee, has been stranded in Peru due to the coronavirus lockdown. [CBS SF]
- Scientists at SF-based Gladstone Institutes are using their Nobel Prize-winning technology to change skin cells into stem cells in order to study how the coronavirus behaves and attacks human organs. [ABC 7]
- Golden Gate Transit will now pick up Muni riders for local trips to take them between the Marina and the Financial District, or between Civic Center and the Transbay Transit Center. [KRON4]
- The City of San Mateo just dismissed 1,200 parking tickets issued during the shelter-in-place order. [CBS SF]
- Now some local restaurants are using off-site "ghost kitchens" as a lifeline during this pandemic. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Mo/Unsplash