- The SF Board of Supervisors are planning an emergency ordinance Tuesday to have the city lease 1,000 hotel rooms for the homeless. The Mayor's office and emergency management have been saying this is fiscally unwise and not necessary for those under the age of 60 without other underlying complications. [SF Business Times]
- Santa Clara County recorded one of its lowest one-day upticks in coronavirus cases today, which are up 17 (1.4%) to total 1,224. All Bay Area counties are currently flattening the curve, though deaths are expected to rise sharply. [SFist]
- The "crown jewel" beacon atop the Transamerica Pyramid will light up at 8 p.m. starting this week in honor of healthcare workers on the frontlines. The latest gesture joins the lighting of City Hall blue, and the clapping hands atop Salesforce Tower. [Examiner]
- California is sending 500 ventilators to other states that need them, because Governor Newsom foresees a surplus here. [KTVU]
- BART is further decreasing weekday service, and now trains will run only once every 30 minutes. [CBS SF]
- Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) has come to the defense of Navy Captain Brett Crozier, the Santa Rosa native who was dismissed from duty after making public a story about his aircraft carrier being infected with COVID-19. [KRON4]
- On Monday, as soon as pictures emerged of the 394-bed, emergency shelter at Moscone Center West, city officials pivoted and said it will only be a 200-bed shelter for those who have tested negative for COVID-19, or who are recovering after already being quarantined with the virus for two weeks in a hotel. [Chronicle]
- One of the 49 people infected with COVID-19 at a nursing home in Orinda has just died. [Chronicle]
- SF-based Metromile is undergoing a huge layoff in order to increase the company's "runway" post recovery. [SF Business Times]
