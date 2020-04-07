- Revised coronavirus projections for California have the peak death rate topping out at 70 per day on April 17 — down by more than half and two weeks sooner. The projection now has just under 1,800 total deaths in the state, down from an earlier projected 6,100. [KTLA]
- San Jose police arrested two men late last week in what they're saying was a home drug-making operation, and seized multiple weapons and large quantities of drugs. Search warrants on Thursday turned up seven handguns, an assault rifle, 15 kilos of cocaine, and a pound of meth. [Mercury News]
- The University of California is offering $2 million in seed funding for researchers seeking treatments for the coronavirus. [CBS SF]
- Cases of grocery store workers dying of COVID-19 are turning up in New York, Chicago, and elsewhere. [Washington Post]
- The larger economy may be in trouble, but Bay Area tech companies are still hiring during this pandemic. [Chronicle]
- The Golden Gate Park 150th anniversary celebrations have basically been scrapped, but Curbed has 150 fun facts about the park and its history. [Curbed]
- An El Cerrito-based company that usually makes air fresheners for Teslas has shifted to making face shields for healthcare workers. [KTVU]
- In a press conference Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed how we are a long, long way from getting "back to normal," because we won't be able to act like there's no virus until there's a vaccine. [KRON4]
- Walmart and Kroger stores are testing out one-way-only aisles to increase social distance while shopping. [CNN]
- In an opinion piece, three public health specialists recommend that the U.S. adopt "smart quarantine" measures in which families are separated when one person becomes ill or tests positive for COVID-19. [New York Times]
- Fans of ABC's The Goldbergs, get ready: There's now a Goldbergs Cookbook. [ABC 7]
Photo: San Jose Police/Twitter