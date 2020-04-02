- The Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee has been postponed a month to mid-August. It will now take place the week of August 17, the week before the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. [ABC 7]
- San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in connection with a string of arsons in and around Hayes Valley dating back to November. The suspect has been identified as 54-year-old San Francisco resident Mark Major, and officers trailing him say they observed him start a fire this week in Alamo Square. [CBS SF]
- California is seriously lagging behind most of the country in terms of its COVID-19 testing backlog, with some 59,000 tests currently waiting to be processed. [Chronicle]
- A new walk-up/drive-thru testing site has opened up in the parking lot of SF General, but doctor referrals and appointments are required. [KTVU]
- Solano County has just recorded its first death from COVID-19, and it was a patient in their 80s. [CBS SF]
- Community College of San Francisco has tapped an Asian American woman to be interim chancellor. [Examiner]
- The CDC is expected to issue a nationwide recommendation to wear cloth face masks in public — and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio has already done this. [New York Times]
- Oakland's Burger Boogaloo festival, usually in July, is being rescheduled to Halloween. [Examiner]
Photo: Matthias Mullie