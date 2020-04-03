- While Los Angeles County is reporting neighborhood-level data on coronavirus cases, Bay Area counties have been reluctant to share specific information. We know about certain clusters, like those from cruise ships Sacramento churches, but officials aren't informing the public about places where the virus might be spreading more rapidly. [Mercury News]
- Roughly four billion people, or half of humanity, is under stay-at-home orders now. Still, the White House has not issued a nationwide order as stringent as those in the Bay Area and New York City. [New York Times / CNN]
- Starting today, HBO is making 500 hours of programming free to everyone. Multiple seasons of Ballers, Barry, Silicon Valley, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos, Succession, True Blood, Veep and The Wire will all be streaming. [KRON4]
- Bay Area doctors and nurses are rushing to draw up wills, in case the worst happens. [Chronicle]
- The state has resumed reporting how many healthcare workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, and it's now 127 — about 50 more since Saturday. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County is now publicly updating a data dashboard about the number of hospital beds and ventilators are in use, and remaining. [ABC 7]
- A small Berkeley business is pivoting to manufacture face shields for healthcare workers. [CBS SF]
- Uber and Lyft drivers are, obviously, seeing their incomes disappear during the lockdown. [Examiner]
- San Francisco's real estate market has notably cooled off in a season when it's typically heating up, and 250 active listings were taken off the market in the last three weeks. [CBS SF]
- All the steeply declining transit metrics in SF show that San Franciscans are taking shelter-in-place orders seriously. [Curbed]
- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near Oakland's City Hall. [CBS SF]
- A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Thursday night in Richmond, marking the city's first homicide of the year. [CBS SF]
Photo: Andrew/Unsplash