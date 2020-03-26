A 26-year-old social worker was shot just hours before shelter in place went into effect last week, and SFPD now arrested has three suspects.

When the COVID-19 shelter in place orders came down last Monday, we were notified they went into effect at midnight, and therefore still had the evening to hit bars or restaurants. But the Chronicle brought us news the next morning that 26-year-old San Francisco resident Demondre Perkins was shot at about 4:40 p.m. Monday, some seven hours before the order went into effect. The SFPD report of the incident says that Perkins “was pronounced deceased at the scene."

That report was not released until 10 a.m. this morning, when three suspects had already been arrested. Mission Local picked up the story with much more detail, noting that the shooting happened at the Al Hamra restaurant near 16th and Valencia Streets, and that the victim was a team leader at the Tenderloin’s Larkin Street Youth Services.

The SFPD report notes they arrested “19-year-old Oscar Ticas of Alameda, and 20-year-old Rodrigo Tellez and 20-year-old Bryan Moreno, both of San Francisco.” All three were booked on homicide and conspiracy charges, and Tellez has an additional charge for committing a felony while out on bail.

The Examiner reminds us that crime is down under the shelter in place order, though there was another fatal shooting two nights later in the Mission, some seven blocks away.

Police say that despite the arrests, this is still an open investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to “call the SFPD 24 Hour tip line at 1-415- 575-4444; Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.” Anonymous tips are welcome.



Image: Jeana A. via Yelp