The deadly shooting of a twenty-something man — near 21st and Shotwell streets — Wednesday evening became the second suspected homicide in the Mission District this past week, alone.

While the streets and sidewalks of San Francisco are now virtually bare, that’s not to say episodes of violence have ceased. Much like “life”… deadly crime will, somehow, find a way.

Mission Local reported that San Francisco police officers were called to the Mission District intersection this Wednesday around 10 p.m. after a “shot-spotter” alert was issued. Upon arriving, on-site officers tended to the injured 25-year-old adult male until paramedics arrived.

“Police officers rendered aid to the victim until relieved by SFFD paramedics,” SFPD Officer Adam Lobsinger said to the local news outlet, replying that the victim was later taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

But those “life-saving efforts” proved futile: “Despite the life-saving efforts of the medical staff at the hospital, the male succumbed to his injuries,” Lobsinger added.

Two suspects were reported fleeing from the crime scene on foot, and both were shortly apprehended. Omar Herrera, a 19-year-old male from San Francisco, was identified as one of the criminals. The other, a Los Angeles resident, is thought to be a 17-year-old male. (Because the teenager is very much a minor, his identity is withheld from public knowledge.)

Herrera was promptly booked at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of “homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, carrying a loaded firearm in public and resisting arrest,” according to Mission Local. The minor was taken into the Juvenile Justice Center on like-minded charges.

This Hump Day homicide marks the second murder in the Mission District this week. On March 16th, the eve of SF’s shelter-in-place, 26-year-old Demondre Perkins was shot and killed at the Al Hamra restaurant, located a few blocks away at 16th Street, between Mission and Valencia streets.

According to Lobsinger, SFPD is still actively investigating the case; the San Francisco Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of Wednesday's slain victim.

