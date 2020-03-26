We don't have demographic information, like ages, on the 223 confirmed COVID-19 in San Francisco, but a surge in cases appears to be happening here and in Alameda County where up until the last few days the daily counts were only modestly rising.

Alameda County confirmed 40 new cases in the last 24 hours, likely partly due to the opening of the drop-in testing center in Hayward where results are available in six to 24 hours. That represented a 32 percent jump in confirmed cases with a total of 164 — four of whom have died. As the Mercury News reported this week, mirroring a statewide trend, about one-third of Alameda County's cases have been found in individuals aged 20 to 44 years old. Most if not all of the 19 hospitalized cases at the time, however, were in older demographics.

San Francisco's jump in the last day was 45 cases, a 25 percent jump. In previous days, cases in the city were rising around 16 percent per day. And an anecdotal report from a UCSF Emergency Room doctor that things were relatively quiet there on Tuesday and Wednesday is now sounding more like the calm before the storm. But fingers crossed that is not the case.

The city also recorded its second death from the virus Thursday. The first, reported on Tuesday, was a man in his 40s with underlying health issues. We don't yet know the age or circumstances of the second victim.

SFist has a new graph charting the rise in cases by county, for the nine-county Bay Area, and you can check the counts for the region at that twice-daily updated page as well.



