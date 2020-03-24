- The Mayor London Breed has announced a series of tenant protections against evictions during the pandemic crisis, however the Tenants Union says they don't go far enough. The tenants union wants all coronavirus-related rent debt to get wiped away once the city lifts its state of emergency. [Hoodline]
- Calls for social distancing in California even just a few days earlier than those in New York may have (maybe!) saved us from an explosive outbreak. The next few days should tell, and New York may only be a few days ahead of us. [Chronicle]
- Democrats in Congress are reportedly nearing a deal with the White House on a $2 trillion stimulus package. The deal includes more oversight for a $500 billion business bailout fund. [New York Times]
- The Tenderloin Merchants Association reports that there's been an increase in crime and vandalism during the shelter-in-place order, and the SFPD isn't responding to non-emergency calls. Property and business owners report an uptick in sidewalk encampments and open-air drug use as well. [Hoodline]
- Some SF businesses are declining to take cash, fearing it could be spreading the virus. [Chronicle]
- In a signal of more such cancelations to come, Kaiser Permanente has canceled plans to build a $900 million new headquarters in Oakland, citing delays and rising costs. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco homeless shelters are stuck between not wanting to kick anyone out, but also being at max capacity and physically unable to create six feet of social distance between those staying there. [Mission Local]
- Two Santa Rosa police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and a third officer is a presumptive positive case. [CBS SF]
- Is all the coronavirus chaos going to lead to an undercount for California on this year's census? [East Bay Express]
- Because of unsettled challenged to AB50, Uber and Lyft drivers are screwed during this crisis and unable to file for unemployment benefits. [New York Times]
- YouTube is reducing video quality worldwide in order to lessen the strain on internet infrastructure during coronavirus lockdowns. [CBS SF]
- Similarly, Facebook is feeling the strain, with usage worldwide of its phone call and messaging apps skyrocketing worldwide. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell