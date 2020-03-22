- National Guard soldiers were called into Sacramento to help food banks deliver sustenance. Similar actions have been taken across the nation, with over 4,000 National Guard soldiers now deployed around the country; Newsom has called for the National Guard to assist other California metros to move food and supplies, as well. [KPIX / LA Times]
- A small fire broke out in a two-bedroom Excelsior home yesterday. The fire was contained around 2:30 p.m. and was believed to have started from disposed of, assumingly still-glowing, charcoals. [KRON4]
- Beloved Mission District Italian restaurant Locanda is now officially closed. “Even though it was busy, it was never really profitable,” Chef Craig Stoll said to the Chronicle, noting that money flow problems existed before the COVID-19 crisis: “It’s just not going to make it through this, there’s no way.” [Chronicle]
- San Francisco-based Allbirds is giving out shoes to healthcare workers for free. [KRON4]
- Facebook donates over 700K medical masks and 1.5M pairs of surgical gloves to various Bay Area hospitals amid health care workers battling coronavirus. [Chronicle]
- The FCC and PG&E warn of a surge in spam and robocalls — and to, as you would do with your problematic ex, just ignore them and block the sender's number. [ABC7]
- From drag talent to lauded local DJs, nightlife entertainers are taking to live streaming platform to bring a weekend night out... straight into your living room. [KTVU]
- Death tolls from the novel coronavirus continue to climb globally, particularly in the United States, Iran, and Italy. [SFGate]
- This photo essay from Mission Local shows a quiet, serene Hayes Valley, where even dogs (and their owners) are actively practicing social distancing. [Mission Local]
