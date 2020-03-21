The Ferry Plaza Farmers Market today was a husk of its former self: sparse, somewhat silent, and eerily still. But San Franciscans still came out — albeit in smaller droves — to get their locally sourced produce, making sure to practice proper social distancing all the while.

The lines that did exist at the prestigious farmer's market today were no more than a few people deep. Inside, the Ferry Building’s expansive halls echoed heavy footsteps. Caution tape surrounded vendor stands, reiterating the need for proper social distancing.

And, yes, there were plenty of on-site hand washing stations available to use.

“PLEASE GIVE [SIX FEET] SD FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING[,] WE CAN DO THIS,” reads a computer paper-printed sign splayed at one seller's stand, as pictured in the Chronicle’s coverage of today’s quiet Ferry Building farmers' market. “PLEASE REMAIN BEHIND THE ROPE[,] WE WILL SERVE YOU,” another states.

Saturday’s lukewarm business was, possibly, a foreshadowing of the days to come for the legendary Ferry Plaza Farmers Market. At the very least, the observed rules and policies represent a required change in normal habits — like, say, handling produce at whim — for the foreseeable future.

“Usually people just dive in and grab things,” remarked Annabelle Lenderink, manager of the Star Route Farms stand, to the Chronicle’s Steve Rubenstein. “Obviously we can’t have that right now, we want people staying away from each other and from the vegetables.”

Patrons who flocked to the market today professed that outings like this, amidst everything going on, are important to their wellbeing. For some, it’s a borderline religious experience.

“Our customers cherish their time here,” said Brie Mazurek, a market spokeswoman, to the media outlet. “Many have been indoors all week.”

“We’re open, we’re an essential public service and people seem grateful we’re here,” Mazurek adds. “We’re a community, we’re like a church to some people.”

Courtesy of Twitter via @FerryPlaza

Restaurants in the Ferry Building are also reeling. A-frames that line the outside of the plaza make it clear many eateries inside are still open for pickup and delivery. Boulettes Larder + Boulibar — a women-owned brunch touchstone in the Embarcadero — for example, posted on Instagram reminding people to show “love & support” for our local farmers' markets and to also extend those same courtesies toward San Francisco’s eating houses.

Sift through more social media postings of Saturday’s tepid Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, below. And next time you're about to hit up Safeway for a head of romaine lettuce, think about grabbing one at a nearby farmer's market instead.

The Ferry Plaza Farmers Market is open today for your essential food needs! Farmers markets are exempt from the State of California order to stay home, as they provide an essential service for community food access. pic.twitter.com/hsc3JlyU2G — CUESA (@CUESA) March 21, 2020

Related: Site Launches To Make It Easier To Support Local Restaurants Through Gift Cards; Nightclubs Look To Crowdfunding

Most Farmers' Markets to Remain Open as Essential Services During Lockdown Period

Which SF Cannabis Dispensaries are Open, Closed, and Which Ones Deliver

Image: Wikimedia Commons