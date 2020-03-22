San Francisco crossed the 100-person mark in the count of coronavirus patients between Saturday and Sunday, marking the biggest single-day jump in this crisis to date in the city.

As of Sunday, San Francisco has 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 84 the day prior — a one-day jump of 25 percent.

These thresholds may be meaningless in the end, and the rise in numbers also reflects the rise in testing — and unlike some other Bay Area counties, the San Francisco Department of Public Health isn't publishing daily counts the total number of people tested to date. (You can see the current county-by-county numbers here.)

The number of confirmed cases in Santa Clara County stands at 263, and San Mateo County also has one of the higher number in the Bay Area with 110. So far, there have been 28 deaths from COVID-19 statewide, with 10 of those in the Bay Area.

Nationally, the numbers are also scary. Overnight, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. jumped to 29,664, according to the New York Times' count. In New York City, there are now over 15,000 cases — representing about 5 percent of the worldwide total. A total of 377 Americans have died from the virus.

All the more reason to remind you to stay inside, and keep social distancing and washing your hands.

Photo: Hardik Pandya