The dispensaries are back open! At least, most of them are — here’s a complete list of which dispensaries are open, closed, and who will deliver to your doorstep.

It’s been a roller coaster 48 hours for San Francisco pot dispensaries (and underground pot dealers) since Mayor London Breed announced the sweeping COVID-19 shelter-in-place order that’s keeping us all very appropriately all holed up indoors. Cannabis shops and delivery services initially spent Monday afternoon thinking they were exempt under the “essential business” medical/pharmacy exception, but then a Monday night order from the DPH told pot purveyors that “Cannabis Dispensaries and Cannabis Delivery Services are not considered an ‘Essential Business’” and “You will need to close your business starting March 17, 2020.”

Huge lines formed at weed storefronts Monday night, but then as of late Tuesday afternoon, some haggling from Supervisor Matt Haney led Mayor Breed to reinstate the essentialness of marijuana dispensaries, and there was much green rejoicing on St. Patrick’s Day.

Cannabis is an needed medicine for many San Franciscans and dispensaries are allowed to continue operating. https://t.co/dydreGT7pF — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 17, 2020

So which dispensaries are back open? Which ones are still closed? And which ones offer delivery or online pickup? SFist just called all 34 dispensaries in town and here’s a complete list of who’s open, who’s closed, and — perhaps most importantly in this germophobic phase — which dispensaries offer delivery, or online pre-ordering so you can just grab your stash and go with maximum social distancing in effect.

Dispensary locations in SF, Image: Planning Department

The short answer is that only eight of the 34 dispensaries seen above are still closed as of Wednesday afternoon, the vast majority are back in business. Be aware that none of the ‘smoking lounges’ are open, and most shops are being pretty strict about letting only two or three shoppers in at a time, or forcing people to distance themselves by six feet. This is necessary and wise! Further, each dispensary is listed only once, though some of them meet all three criteria of offering delivery, offering online pickup, and being open normal hours.

Tash Lucid via Pexels

Which SF Dispensaries Offer Delivery

These dispensaries will let you order online or over the phone, and will deliver right to your door. It’s cash only, and you really ought to tip your driver well considering what they’re putting up with.

BASA Collective (1326 Grove Street)

MediThrive (1933 Mission Street)

Mission Organic Center (5258 Mission Street)

Purple Star MD (2520 Mission Street)

Green Door (843 Howard Street) *Delivery on Fridays and Saturdays only

Mission Cannabis Club (2441 Mission Street) *Starts delivery on Friday, March 20



Thought Catalog via Unsplash

Which Dispensaries Offer Online Ordering and Pickup

Online ordering and pickup is exactly what the name indicates; you can order online but they will not deliver to you, you have to go pick it up yourself. Some dispensaries are requiring that you order online and come pick it up, to ensure proper social distancing.

2ONE2 California Dispensary (212 California Street) *Online pickup only

California Street Cannabis Company (1398 California Street)

Flower to the People (70 2nd Street) *Online pickup only

Grass Roots (1077 Post Street) *Online pickup only

Pure 710SF (49 Kearny Street)

SPARC Lower Haight (473 Haight Street) *Online pickup only

SPARC SoMa (1256 Mission Street) *Online pickup only

Urbana on Geary (4811 Geary Blvd.)

Urbana off Mission (33 29th Street)

Vapor Room (79 9th Street)

Thought Catalog via Unsplash

Which Dispensaries are Open Normal Hours

No delivery or online ordering here, but these cannabis dispensaries are back open.

Barbary Coast Dispensary (952 Mission Street)

Barbary Coast Sunset (2161 Irving Street)

Berner’s on Haight (1685 Haight Street)

Connected SF (5234 Mission Street)

Dr. Green Thumb's (3139 Mission Street)

Green Cross (4218 Mission Street)

Ketama Collective (14 Valencia Street)

Moe Greens (1276 Market Street)

Urban Pharm (122 10th Street)

Brandon Nickerson via Pexels

Which Dispensaries are Still Closed

This list will change as the week goes on, but as of today, these disparities have not reopened but most are planning to.

Apothecarium Castro (2029 Market Street) “Will be reopening later this week,” per a representative

Apothecarium Marina (2414 Lombard Street) “Will be reopening later this week,” per a representative

Apothecarium SoMa (527 Howard Street) “Will be reopening later this week,” per a representative

Bloom Room (471 Jessie Street) “Will reopen on Thursday” per their website

Eureka Sky Dispensary (3989 17th Street) Reopening “in a couple days,” per a representative

Love Shack by SPARC (502 14th Street)

Project Cannabis SOMA (761 Bryant Street)

SFFOGG (211 12th Street) “We hope to be open for the weekend,” per their website

Stiizy (3326 Mission Street)



There are also a ton of delivery-only services that may still be open, these are too numerous to list here.

