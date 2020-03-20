A police chase following an apparent carjacking and a subsequent crash has led to three lanes being blocked on the Bay Bridge. And yes, there are actually quite a few people still trying to go back and forth across the Bay.

The chase apparently began in Oakland Friday morning with an unmarked OPD vehicle chasing a homicide suspect across the bridge westbound and as far as Cesar Chavez Boulevard, per KPIX. The suspect vehicle then turned around to head back to Oakland, with the police in pursuit, and at some point the suspect ditched the car and carjacked another.

The crash occurred just west of Treasure Island and it's unclear whether that was before or after the carjacking, or if the suspect remains at large. KPIX says that CHP has yet to confirm any details.

Traffic on the lower deck of the bridge apparently extended back well into San Francisco around noon.