- Sonoma County's Board of Supervisors is working on a shelter-in-place order similar to ones in other Bay Area counties that could take effect as soon as midnight. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county stands at six. [Press-Democrat]
- 8.6 million people in New York City may be the next to be told to shelter in place. [New York Times]
- SF's Board of Supervisors may be deciding to reopen marijuana dispensaries for "medical use," after they were closed under the shelter-in-place order last night. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- Police in Oakland are investigating a dead body that was found in a canal between High Street and 66th Avenue this morning. [CBS SF]
- A brawl apparently broke out at Safeway after a customer brought their bike into an already crowded and tense store. [Eater]
- The San Francisco Police Department says it will resort to issuing citations as a last resort if people don't respect the shelter-in-place directive. [Hoodline]
- San Jose's police chief echoes that, saying "this isn't martial law" and no one is going to jail for flouting the order. [Mercury News]
- Southwest Airlines says it's seeing more cancellations than bookings as the coronavirus crisis grows. [SF Business Times]
- Wells Fargo has canceled at $15 million stock bonus for ex-CEO Tim Sloan. [SF Business Times]
- Former Warriors star Kevin Durant has tested positive for the coronavirus. [Chronicle]