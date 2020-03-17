Even though you're not supposed to be leaving the house except to get food, a lot of people are still out there strolling around today in San Francisco. When this all gets more real for people, you may need a little more relaxing distraction like the Monterey Bay Aquarium's live feeds.

The aquarium's YouTube channel has plenty to choose from, including my personal favorite, the live jellyfish cam.



There is also the equally soothing Moon Jelly Cam, the Kelp Forest Cam, and the adorable Sea Otter Cam — the first two are set to soothing music, while you can hear the sea otters swimming around.

Enjoy.