- In addition to those two Grand Princess-related cases in Contra Costa County, three more cases of covid-19 have been identified in Placer County, also connected to the ship. That makes 10 California cases tied to the ship, and counting. [KCRA / Associated Press]
- UCSF's Parnassus campus has set up military disaster tents outside the hospital to act as a triage center in the event of a quick influx of coronavirus cases. [Mercury News]
- Contra Costa County just received 300 new virus testing kits after confirming a fourth case on Friday. [CBS SF]
- The count in Santa Clara County is now up to 24, with four new cases today. [KRON4]
- Marin County hasn't yet had a covid-19 case, but says it is monitoring 11 residents who were previously aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, and 56 more county residents are aboard the ship now. [KRON4]
- A man who was shot in the Elmhurst neighborhood of East Oakland on Tuesday has died from his injuries. [Bay City News]
- A police chase Thursday night ended with a suspect vehicle crashing into some scaffolding on Sixth Street in SoMa. [CBS SF]
- Prop D, the retail vacancy tax, appears to almost definitely be winning with 69% yes votes three days after the polls closed, as mail-ins are being counted. [Chronicle]
- Downtown SF businesses, and many others, are bracing for widespread shutdowns and "social distancing." [SF Business Times]
- Is it okay to make coronavirus memes? [Wired]
