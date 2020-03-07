- Stanford took precautionary measures to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, canceling all in-person classes and switching to only online iterations. The news came in the wake of the announcement that two Stanford students are being quarantined for COVID-19; the university said this sudden change would continue up to the university’s winter quarter exams. [TechCrunch / The Chronicle]
- A litany of precincts that once strongly voted form Bloomberg have now shifted to Biden, while Warren both gained and lost traction in others. Software designer Chis Arvin's SF Primary 2020 has been updated again to reflect this past Super Tuesday's reportings; Bloomberg only held strong in six precincts. [chrisarv.in/sfelection]
- All passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship will be tested for COVID-19. As we learned and reported on yesterday, 21 people aboard the ship tested positive for the novel disease — but now all "3,533 people" on the ship are undergoing further quarantine and testing. [Patch]
- You can now get coronavirus text alerts, straight to your iOS or Android device. [KRON4]
- An East Bay man was crushed to death trying to seal the catalytic converter off a car. [East Bay Times]
- Dystopianism continues to playout at Bay Area Costco stores. [ABC7]
- The seafood-focused, Italian eatery Lungomare will shut down after seven years on Oakland's waterfront. [Eater SF]
- 72-year-old Sue Taylor’s new East Bay dispensary is helping both seniors access cannabis and changing our ideas on what it means to age, sans taboos. [The Bold Italic]