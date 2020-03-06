It was apparently too soon to tell Thursday if more rain would come to end this parched streak we've had in the Bay Area, but now it looks like a huge storm system headed to Southern California will bring us several more days of rain as well.

A weak cold front moves in late Friday night and into Saturday morning, which will bring a fraction of an inch of rain to most of the area — as discussed yesterday.

But now ABC 7's Mike Nicco has an update, and his computer model (the "European model") now has this atmospheric river which is headed straight for SoCal extending its northern portions over San Francisco and other parts of the Bay through next week. He's showing rain over us on Monday, Tuesday, and into early Wednesday.

Weather Underground confirms this with a 40 percent chance of rain in SF beginning late Sunday, through Tuesday.

It's still not looking like a deluge the way it looks for Southern California, but the whole state needs all the wet it can get this month and next.

Photo: Osman Rana