- The 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members on the Grand Princess remain in limbo outside the Golden Gate, awaiting coronavirus test results. There are reportedly now 45 people on the boat exhibiting flu-like symptoms, up from 21. [CBS SF]
- BART and Muni are apparently doing a lot of extra scrubbing and disinfecting, and BART has a plan to "isolate" any train that may get identified as having been used by an infected person? [Chronicle]
- A 72-year-old Sunnyvale man who was also on the Grand Princess cruise to Mexico has now died from the coronavirus. [CBS SF]
- Prop E looks set to pass, and that spells trouble for developers looking to build office space in SF anytime in the next decade. [SF Business Times]
- An employee at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale tested positive for the coronavirus, and the campus was subsequently evacuated for a deep clean through the weekend. [KRON4]
- President Trump apparently canceled a scheduled visit to the CDC in Atlanta because of fears that an employee there had the coronavirus. [SFGate]
Photo: Aaina Sharma