- San Francisco saw its first school closure Thursday due to coronavirus worries. Lowell High School sent out an email saying that the parent of a student was one of the two confirmed SF cases of the virus, and the school is shutting down until at least Monday out of an abundance of caution. [CBS SF]
- Two other Bay Area schools are also closed. San Jose’s Action Day Primary Plus closed after a teacher tested positive for the virus, and Aspire Monarch Academy in Oakland is closed after a teacher may have had some exposure. [Bay City News]
- BART experienced major delays Thursday afternoon following a small trackside fire between Balboa Park and Daly City stations. Delays were in all directions through SF, and Muni was offering free rides to BART passengers. [Chronicle]
- 78 Sonoma County residents were among those on board the Mexico cruise on the Grand Princess, and 25 of them shared a shuttle bus on Feb. 21 with two people who have since tested positive for the coronavirus. [CBS SF]
- Oakland schools are bracing for layoffs after the OUSD board of trustees just voted to approve $20 million in budget cuts. [KTVU]
- Santa Clara County has confirmed six more cases of the coronavirus, bringing their total to 20. [KRON4]
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is reconsidering his plans to live in Africa for six months due to the coronavirus (and a brewing ouster attempt by an activist hedge fund). [The Verge]
- And here are several scenarios for how the Twitter drama might play out. [SF Business Times]
- Gay former Illinois congressman Aaron Schock has, unshockingly, finally come out as gay. [New York Times]