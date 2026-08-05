- The Gann Fire in Calaveras County has more than doubled in size since Tuesday morning, to over 7,000 acres, after being sparked around 5:30 pm Monday. The fire began near Hogan Dam Road and Gann Road in Valley Springs and burned quickly uphill, and has now prompted the closure of all schools in the Calaveras Unified School District, as well as widespread evacuations. [KCRA]
- A manhunt is on for a suspect in what police say was a targeted, gang-related shooting Tuesday morning in Novato. [NBC Bay Area]
- The FBI has now joined in the investigation into the mass shooting at an outdoor party in Morgan Hill on July 25, and a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. [KTVU]
- Around 100 people in recovery and formerly incarcerated individuals held a rally Tuesday in SF calling for more enforcement of laws prohibiting public drug use. [ABC 7]
- Despite garnering over 50,000 signatures, a ballot measure that would establish the highest minimum wage in the country, $30/hour, in Alameda County, has been delayed by county supervisors who say it needs further study. [Chronicle]
- Progressive candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has won the Michigan Democratic primary for the Senate, setting the stage for a dramatic swing-state battle and a test of the electability of a progressive in a statewide general election. [New York Times]
- OG gossip blogger Perez Hilton, who has been talking a lot about God and the Holy Spirit of late, and had some sort of health scare earlier this year, was apparently seen attempting self-harm on a TikTok livestream Tuesday and fans called 911. [CNN]
Photo via Cal Fire