Local:
- Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office and some labor unions tried to have the term “affordable housing” removed from the Affordable Housing Guarantee Act November ballot measure. Lurie and union leaders pushed for terms such as “alternative housing” and “social housing” before the Ballot Simplification Council voted 4-0 to keep the original wording. [Mission Local]
- Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Exploratorium is offering special mask-only hours for immunocompromised visitors on the morning of August 22, and masks will be provided free of charge. [Chronicle]
- An activist group fighting a proposed data center and helipad at the historic Cow Palace in Daly City recently received word that the Board voted to suspend consideration of the proposal. [nocowpalacedatacenter/Instagram]
National:
- Flock Safety is facing scrutiny after an investigation identified at least 50 officers who allegedly misused the technology to stalk current and former romantic partners. The investigation found that inconsistent oversight and optional safeguards have allowed some police departments to secretly monitor victims' movements as privacy advocates push for stronger protections. [Washington Post]
- Senator Susan Collins announced she will oppose Todd Blanche's confirmation as attorney general over concerns that he has further politicized the Justice Department, and Blanche can only afford to lose two GOP votes. [CNBC]
- The suspect who was charged with intentionally setting a wildfire in Spokane, Washington, is also connected to two fire investigations that took place last year. [Associated Press]
Video:
- Get an inside view of what it’s like to operate the Hyde Ride cable car, a new seasonal route running Friday through Sunday through October 4.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist