An In-N-Out manager from Stockton was training employees at a location in Twin Falls, Idaho, when she was killed along with two others by a gunman who opened fire in the restaurant, wounding seven others.

The 23-year-old In-N-Out Burger employee killed in Saturday's mass shooting at the chain's newly opened Twin Falls, Idaho, restaurant has been identified by her family as Ashley Garibay, as Sacramento’s KCRA reports. Garibay was among three people killed when a gunman opened fire at the restaurant and nearby commercial area.

Garibay's uncle confirmed to the outlet that she had worked as a manager at the Stockton restaurant and had been sent to Idaho to assist with training employees at a new location, which had opened just eight days before the shooting.

Authorities say 24-year-old Chad Williams acted alone before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to KCRA, seven others were wounded in the shooting, including Austin James, who attended high school near Sacramento. James, a former officer with the Twin Falls Police Department, reportedly heard the gunfire erupt from the drive-thru and ran toward the shooter in an attempt to stop the attack. He was shot in the arm and suffered serious injuries.

The Chronicle reports that an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper and an armed civilian returned fire with the gunman, diverting him away from the restaurant, which investigators say likely prevented additional casualties.

As of Monday afternoon, two victims reportedly remained in critical condition, three were listed in stable condition, and two had been released from the hospital. Authorities have not announced a motive.

Garibay's family described her in an online fundraiser as a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who loved working for In-N-Out and dreamed of managing one of its restaurants.

“Ashley was an amazing, beautiful soul who loved living life,” her family wrote in a statement, per KCRA. “She lit up a room with her bright smile and a laugh that was contagious.”

The family said Garibay’s first job was at In-N-Out and that she proudly traveled to help open new stores, adding that she “left this world doing what she loved to do.”

“My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed,” said In-N-Out owner and President Lynsi Snyder.

Snyder said the company would be mourning alongside the victims' families as they navigate “a very painful season.”

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Image: GoFundMe