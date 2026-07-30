A wind-driven wildfire that began Thursday is burning into an area of heavy timber along the Sonoma County coast near Highway 1, north of Jenner and Fort Ross.

The Woodside Fire broke out around 1:43 pm Thursday, and has burned around 50 acres, according to Cal Fire. The fire began in an area north of Timber Cove, near Walsh Landing.

Just before 3 pm the fire had stood at 15 acres, but grew quickly over threefold due to high winds blowing inland at the coast. It is zero percent contained.

As KRON4 reports, Highway 1 is currently closed between Stewarts Point – Skaggs Springs Road to the north and Timber Cove to the south.

85 firefighters are reportedly on the scene, and as seen in the map below, multiple firefighting air tankers have flown to the area from around the state to help contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.