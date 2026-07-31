Local:
- A 25-year-old woman was killed during a shooting at an adult carpentry class in Oakland on Friday morning. Another victim was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition. [NBC Bay Area]
- After news broke that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is unlikely to stay healthy this upcoming season, the San Francisco 49ers opted to reunite with their former All-Pro pass catcher Deebo Samuel on a one-year-deal worth $7 million. [ABC 7]
- Following a 50 year run of being hosted in San Francisco, semiconductor tech conference Semicon West has announced it will be moving its event to Phoenix in 2027. [Chronicle]
National:
- Arizona authorities published two ransom notes related to the kidnapping of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, in hopes the public will recognize the writer's "distinctive linguistic characteristics." The elder Guthrie has been missing from her home near Tucson since Feb. 1. [KTVU]
- WNBA star Brittney Griner announced she plans to divorce her wife, Cherelle Griner, citing an "irretrievably broken" relationship. Together for eight years, Cherelle gained public attention in 2022 as a ferocious advocate for Griner when the latter was detained in a Russian prison. [The Cut]
- Netflix documentary star Nirmal Purja (14 Peaks) is among the ten men still missing on Pakistan's Broad Peak after a deadly avalanche struck the mountain on Thursday. [CNN]
Video:
- Tomorrow, the 10th annual installment of Pacifica’s delightful dog surfing competition takes place. Expect close to 20 different breeds to brave the waves at Linda Mar Beach for the free event as they battle in “heats” to impress a panel of judges. To prepare you for the spectacle, here’s some adorable footage from last year’s competition.
Image: 49ers' Deebo Samuel and George Kittle at NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California, via Ryan Kang/Getty Images.