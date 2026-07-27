The fugitive suspect in a case of animal cruelty and kitten murder earlier this month in San Francisco, who was already arrested in dramatic fashion two weeks ago, was arrested again Friday in Reno.

The case of a Reno man who came to San Francisco and was allegedly seen torturing and killing a small kitten in an ATM vestibule on Market Street in the early hours of July 1 has only gotten more gruesome. According to Reno police, 33-year-old William Ohlson had returned to Nevada sometime in the last two weeks, and some point he had adopted multiple kittens, and recorded video of himself killing them.

Ohlson became the target of an investigation by San Francisco's Department of Animal Care & Control that led to an arrest on July 14. That arrest, which was recorded on both bodyworn cameras and drone cameras, involved Ohlson allegedly trying to flee out of the window of a Fell Street hotel onto a neighboring rooftop, and SFPD officers then enlisted the help of the Fire Department to use a ladder truck to make their arrest on that roof.

Ohlson was arrested and charged with killing, maiming or abusing an animal; overdrive, overwork or overload of an animal; and resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer. But he was released pending an arraignment that was scheduled for last Monday, July 20. Despite his being a Reno resident and potential flight risk, Ohlson was released under a newly passed state law that limits jail detainments for suspects of nonviolent crimes — even though, some would argue, this was a violent crime, just not against another human.

Ohlson failed to appear in court last Monday, and a bench warrant was issued. Then, on Thursday, July 23, the Reno Police Department announced that they had assisted Washoe County Animal Control in arresting Ohlson at a home in Reno, where neighbors said he had not been seen for several days. Police had executed a search warrant earlier at the home, but did not find Ohlson there, and neighbors tipped off police that he had returned home as of Thursday.

Using a loudspeaker and a cell phone, police tried contacting Ohlson inside the residence, but he reportedly refused to answer or come outside. Then then used a battering ram to break open his front door, and sent a K-9 unit inside to locate him. Ohlson was then peacefully arrested, for the second time this month, and taken into custody in Reno.

Reno police posted video of the arrest to Facebook. As he was led into a squad car, neighbors could be heard saying, "Did you get him? Yay! Thank you!"

According to Washoe County Animal Control, Ohlson had committed more than one kitten murder. He had reportedly adopted multiple kittens, and was recording videos of himself torturing and killing them — which were apparently posted to some public account. It's unclear if he had posted more such videos before or after his arrest in San Francisco.

The July 1 kitten killing incident in San Francisco took place inside a Bank of America ATM vestibule at 1844 Market Street, where presumably it was also captured on surveillance video.

An investigation by Washoe County Animal Control remains ongoing, and it appears that Ohlson will separately be facing felony animal cruelty charges in both Nevada and California.