A local tech CEO who offered “instant interviews” to anyone who got a permanent tattoo of the company logo was quickly met with backlash, leading the founder to acknowledge that the seven people who took him up on it would’ve gotten interviews either way.

Jordan Zietz, the founder of San Francisco-based AI startup LemonLime, is walking back a recruiting stunt that drew widespread ridicule after he offered “instant interviews” to anyone willing to get a permanent tattoo at the company's unofficial Y Combinator afterparty over the weekend, as Inc first reported.

The stunt quickly spread across social media, where critics accused the startup of exploiting a brutal tech job market. Screenshots reportedly circulated widely on X and Reddit, with commenters comparing the idea to Black Mirror and calling it "dystopian" and "Orwellian."

According to Business Insider, Zietz initially defended the idea before posting multiple apologies that were later deleted. He's since acknowledged that the promotion “showed poor judgement.”

“I messed up,” Zietz wrote. “What I thought would be a fun, memorable way to meet people was, in reality, reckless, and instead came across as tying a permanent tattoo to a job opportunity.”

Zietz later clarified that all seven participants who got tattoos would have been interviewed regardless. He added that while participants chose their own tattoos and weren't required to get the LemonLime logo, he failed to recognize the pressure job seekers could feel when a hiring opportunity was linked to permanent body art.

“I’m sorry to the people we put in that position, and to everyone who expected better from me,” he said. “There’s no clever explanation here. I got carried away, and I was wrong.”

The company has since contacted everyone involved and said it would pay to remove any LemonLime logo tattoos for participants who requested it.

Zietz told Inc the tattoo promotion was meant to attract candidates who are unafraid to “take risks.” He also said the company hires people the staff wants “to be friends with,” noting that his previous startup routinely conducted interviews that ended with skydiving.

Y Combinator distanced itself from the controversy, saying it neither sponsored nor organized the gathering.

“YC-backed companies operate independently and make their own recruiting decisions,” a spokesperson told Inc. “We've seen plenty of approaches to landing a job interview, but permanent ink may be a new one.”

The company has also faced questions about whether it obtained the temporary permit required to perform permanent tattooing at an event in San Francisco. Zietz said the tattoo artist was properly licensed and that participants presented identification and signed consent forms, though he did not address whether the necessary city permit had been secured, as Inc reports.

All seven applicants who got tattoos reportedly remain in the interview process for AI and engineering positions.

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Image: Chloe Boulos/Unsplash