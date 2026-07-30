Following an earlier lawsuit over a damaged Airbnb rental, former Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt's startup Botco is now facing a class-action lawsuit from former contract workers who allege unpaid overtime and termination pay.

Former contract workers are accusing San Francisco robotics startup the Bot Company, also called Botco, of widespread labor violations in a newly certified class-action lawsuit, alleging the company and several staffing agencies failed to pay overtime wages, reimburse work-related expenses, provide legally required meal and rest breaks, and issue proper termination pay, as SFGate reports. The lawsuit, originally filed in April, was granted class-action status in late June after three additional former workers joined the case.

Botco is the latest venture from former Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt, whose household robotics company was reportedly valued at $4 billion last year. The complaint alleges the company began relying on contract workers years before its 2024 public launch and argues the case could ultimately apply to hundreds of California workers. Rather than seeking a fixed dollar amount, the plaintiffs are asking the court to establish a fund to recover unpaid wages, restitution, and other damages.

The labor lawsuit follows another legal dispute involving Botco that drew attention earlier this year. Portola homeowner Sean Donovan sued the company after alleging it turned his Airbnb rental into an improvised robot testing site, leaving behind more than $12,000 in damage.

According to SFGate, three people associated with Botco were subpoenaed to testify in that case, but Donovan voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit earlier this month before those depositions took place. The LinkedIn profiles of two of the subpoenaed employees in the Airbnb case now reportedly include the “#OpenToWork” hashtag.

Previously: Startup Run By Ex-Cruise CEO Accused of Damaging Airbnb While Testing Robot

Cruise Founder & CEO Kyle Vogt speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 at Moscone Center on September 20, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)