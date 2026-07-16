The body of a person who may or may not be one of the three remaining missing from the sinking of the pleasure craft Volare on Tuesday was pulled from San Francisco Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The San Francisco Police Department announced that they have recovered one new body from the Bay as of Thursday. Per the department, just after 1 pm, "SFPD Marine Unit 3 was conducting sonar scanning when a passing vessel alerted officers of a body in the water west of Treasure Island."

The deceased individual has not been identified, and that will be handled by the SF Medical Examiner. The decedent's name will be released publicly after notification of next of kin.

The only confirmed victim of Tuesday's tragic capsize and sinking incident is 79-year-old Clifford Boisa of Sutter County. However we have since learned that Boisa's wife Jackie is among the missing, as is his sister Carol.

A third woman who was a friend of the woman the family was memorializing that day has not been publicly named, and is also missing. The three women, along with another, Clifford's neice Yvonne Thatcher, who survived, were together in an interior cabin when the boat rolled over, and the women were reportedly trapped.

The Chronicle reported earlier that the Coast Guard continues to assess how and when it will locate the sunken ship using an underwater drone — given that its depth is beyond the reach of divers. It's not clear if a full recovery of the vessel will occur, as this will require the help of a third-party salvage company.

ABC 7 has a new report on the route that the Volare took on Tuesday, which included a jaunt outside the Golden Gate to the ocean. The 50-foot cabin cruiser boat was reportedly ocean-worthy, and its captain, 62-year-old John Boisa, Clifford's younger brother, had taken it down the coast to San Diego last year.

The ABC 7 report, seen below, also includes a new image of the three-deck vessel from before it sank. It had been moored at the San Francisco Marina Yacht Harbor, not at the St. Francis Yacht Club Marina, as previously reported.

Related: Victim Identified as Boat Captain's Brother In Tuesday Sinking on the Bay; Missing Women Were Reportedly Trapped In Boat's Cabin